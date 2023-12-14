iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.48

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 1796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

