iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 130,911 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 90,087 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,646,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,779. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

