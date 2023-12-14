iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.63

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 123706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

