iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 157,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

