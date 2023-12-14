iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.95

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.95 and last traded at $221.74, with a volume of 33299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

