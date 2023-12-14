iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.83

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 169110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 190,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

