iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13,373.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $42,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $74.53. 362,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

