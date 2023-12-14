iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Kwmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,621,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 282,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $173.00. 258,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,098. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $173.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

