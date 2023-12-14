iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $173.49. 334,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,434. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

