iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.