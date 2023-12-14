iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 1.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 39,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 31,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 98.76%.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iSpecimen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

