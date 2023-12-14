iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 1.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 39,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 31,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 98.76%.
Institutional Trading of iSpecimen
About iSpecimen
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iSpecimen
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.