iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Trading Down 1.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 39,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 31,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 98.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
