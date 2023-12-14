iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Trading Down 1.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 39,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 31,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 98.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.