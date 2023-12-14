James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 210.0% in November

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the November 15th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

James River Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 225,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. James River Group has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.74%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

