John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.74

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 1177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHML. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after buying an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

