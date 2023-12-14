John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.74

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 18177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $62,719,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,829,000 after purchasing an additional 363,235 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $13,839,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

