Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,377. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

