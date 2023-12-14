JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.63

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

