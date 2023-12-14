JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.80

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 37938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,345,000 after acquiring an additional 369,804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $94,230,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.