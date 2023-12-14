JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires 1,161 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMV traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. 2,207,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,598. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

