JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 775.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.51. 1,217,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.