JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $222,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.59. 1,039,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,066. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.



