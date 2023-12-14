JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $4.96 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

