Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $49.42 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. Kaspa has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $49.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,921,945,373 coins and its circulating supply is 21,921,945,961 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,914,533,274.596283. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12655291 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $52,927,739.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

