Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $370.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 375.25 ($4.71), with a volume of 411602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.50 ($4.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.28) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Kenmare Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

About Kenmare Resources

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of £334.83 million, a PE ratio of 227.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.75.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

