Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 2.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 589,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,993,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $931.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.