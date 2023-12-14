Komodo (KMD) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.10 million and $898,800.25 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

