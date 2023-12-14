KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.72. 1,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

