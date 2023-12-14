KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.96% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

