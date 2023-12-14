Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 3.5%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.41. 613,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 888,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,159 shares of company stock worth $1,282,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

