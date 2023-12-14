KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KULR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR Technology Group stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.00. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.26 and a 12 month high of 1.68.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05. The company had revenue of 3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.75 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 392.55% and a negative net margin of 246.61%. Research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo purchased 428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.35 per share, with a total value of 149,999.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,155,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 7,404,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

