Kwmg LLC Buys 27,134 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 4.0 %

WBA traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,996,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

