Kwmg LLC Buys 4,859 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 2,870,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

