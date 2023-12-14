Kwmg LLC Buys 6,678 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $145.91. 119,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

