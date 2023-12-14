Kwmg LLC Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

