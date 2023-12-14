Kwmg LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

WHR stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.45. 733,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,188. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

