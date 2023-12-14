Kwmg LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 1,920,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,237. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.