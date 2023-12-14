Kwmg LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 1,920,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,237. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to buy high yielding dividend stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Adobe stumbles into another buy-the-dip opportunity
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Last chance to get Lennar in your list of wealth building stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.