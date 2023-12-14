Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 3,133,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

