Kwmg LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.22. 627,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average of $252.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

