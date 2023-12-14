Kwmg LLC Purchases 5,443 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VCSH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.