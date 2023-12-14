Kwmg LLC Purchases 6,354 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.