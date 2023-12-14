Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 187,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 24,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $451.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

