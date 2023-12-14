Kwmg LLC Sells 142 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after acquiring an additional 552,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 324,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.