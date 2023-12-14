Kwmg LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $8.68 on Thursday, hitting $153.84. 1,486,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

