Kwmg LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.40. 4,925,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,457. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $173.86.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

