Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $29.12 on Thursday, reaching $763.77. 492,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,845. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $766.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $664.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.86.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

