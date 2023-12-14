Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.34

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.34 and last traded at $109.47, with a volume of 150998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.8 %

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

