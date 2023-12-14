LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Up 0%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 7,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Get LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 22.91% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.