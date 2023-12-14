Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.49. 4,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Get Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.