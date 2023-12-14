Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 234491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

