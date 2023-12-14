Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 671,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Liberty Health Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70.

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

